

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales growth eased for the third straight month in October to the lowest level in five months, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.



Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 3.1 percent annually in October, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in September. Sales have been rising since July 2024.



Moreover, this was the slowest growth since May, when sales had risen 2.8 percent.



Sales of non-food products alone advanced 3.1 percent from last year, and turnover in the food sector increased by 1.6 percent.



Data showed that online retail sales were 5.0 percent higher compared to last year.



