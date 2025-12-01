

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed nearly 2 percent on Monday following Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and an escalation in tensions between the United States and Venezuela.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.9 percent to $63.56 a barrel while WTI crude futures were up a little over 2 percent at $59.74.



Russian forces continued their assaults across Ukraine, leaving civilians injured and damaging residential and critical infrastructure in several regions as the embattled nation heads into winter.



Also, Ukrainian naval drones hit two oil tankers and a port in the Black Sea as delegations meet in Florida amid deep disagreements over territory and Ukraine's future security.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that more work was required, and a source in Kyiv's delegation characterized the discussions as 'not easy.'



Traders also weighed the fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's rhetoric around Venezuela.



Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had spoken with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but did not provide details on what the two leaders discussed.



On Saturday, Trump said the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered 'closed in its entirety,' but gave no further details.



Elsewhere, OPEC+ confirmed it will stick with plans to pause production hikes during the first quarter.



The producer group led by Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its decision on November 2, 2025, to pause production increments in January, February, and March 2026 due to weaker seasonal market conditions.



