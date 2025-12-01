

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold held near a six-week high on Monday as the dollar weakened on Fed rate cut expectations.



Risk aversion ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data due this week as well as speculation over the appointment of the next Federal Reserve Chair also buoyed safe-haven demand for the precious metal.



Spot gold edged up by 0.4 percent to $4,248.99 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $4,248.93.



The dollar began December on the back foot on rising expectations for an interest-rate cut in the United States this month.



Following recent dovish comments from leading Federal Reserve officials, CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates an 86.9 percent chance the U.S. central bank will cut rates by another quarter point at its December meeting.



This week's trading may be impacted by reaction to the release of U.S. reports on manufacturing, service sector activity and private sector employment.



As the Fed enters its pre-meeting blackout period, Cyber Monday sales data, September's PCE inflation report, the University of Michigan's sentiment and inflation expectations surveys, and speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Governor Michelle Bowman will be in the spotlight.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Sunday he has chosen his pick for the next Federal Reserve Chair but didn't reveal any names.



According to media reports, Kevin Hassett, the head of the White House National Economic Council and Trump's top economic adviser, is widely seen as the frontrunner to replace Jerome Powell.



Other contenders for the post include former governor Kevin Warsh and current governor Christopher Waller. A shift in leadership could influence the Fed's policy trajectory significantly.



