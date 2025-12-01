Accelerating Global Expansion: Sermatec's Overseas Projects Enter Concentrated Delivery Phase

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucks loaded with energy storage containers bearing the Sermatec logo have formed up and are set to depart for multiple project sites across Europe, marking the start of a new concentrated delivery phase for Sermatec's overseas projects.

Amid a complex international environment and compressed delivery timelines, Sermatec is drawing on its independently developed core technologies, lean manufacturing practices, and extensive project execution experience to ensure overseas projects are advanced on schedule while meeting rigorous quality standards. The units being delivered are the Serlattice Series 5 MWh liquid-cooled containerized energy storage systems, which support multiple operating modes including peak shaving, demand response, backup power, and command-based dispatch. These systems deliver safe, efficient operation, high power quality, and long service life-representing not only equipment deliveries but the deployment of sustainable energy management solutions that contribute to Europe's energy transition.

From East Asia to Europe, and from solution delivery to standards co-development, this concentrated delivery phase demonstrates Sermatec's modern approach to global collaboration. With a thorough understanding of local grid requirements, Sermatec provides high-standard, customized solutions covering cell selection, system integration, factory testing, and remote pre-commissioning. Each stage is subject to strict quality control, enabling delivery efficiency and product performance that set a new benchmark in project execution.

To safeguard timely delivery, Sermatec has implemented comprehensive mitigation measures. Strengthened strategic supplier partnerships and vertical integration of key components secure stable access to critical materials. Localized technical support and after-sales teams across Europe provide rapid response capabilities that further improve delivery performance.

Against the backdrop of accelerating global energy transformation, Sermatec's end-to-end delivery assurance system-spanning R&D, manufacturing, testing, logistics, and after-sales service-ensures the company can provide high-quality, efficient intelligent energy solutions to customers around the world. As port sirens sound and vessels set sail, these shipments embody Sermatec's international execution capability and illustrate how Chinese energy storage technologies can support global progress toward net-zero.

About Sermatec

Sermatec is a developer and manufacturer of advanced energy storage and smart energy solutions, committed to supporting the global transition to sustainable power systems through technology innovation, integrated manufacturing, and localized service.

