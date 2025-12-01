Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 11:30 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

Strategic Equity Capital PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 30 November 2025, the total number of Ordinary shares of 10p each ('shares') of the Company in issue is 63,529,206, of which 20,788,406 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights is 42,740,800.

The above figure of 42,740,800 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

email: cosec@junipartners.com

Tel: 0131 378 0500

1 December 2025


