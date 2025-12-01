

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 2-week low of 1.1624 against the euro, from an early high of 1.1590.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback slid to near 2-week lows of 155.16 and 0.8021 from early highs of 155.99 and 0.8048, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.17 against the euro, 152.00 against the yen and 0.79 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News