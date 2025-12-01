

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. and Syrian forces have destroyed more than 15 sites containing Islamic State weapons caches in southern Syria in a joint operation carried out last week.



U.S. military personnel from Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve worked with Syrian forces in identifying and eliminating the ISIS weapons storage facilities across the Rif Damashq province during multiple airstrikes and ground detonations during November 24-27, U.S Central Command said.



The combined operation destroyed more than 130 mortars and rockets, multiple assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for building improvised explosive devices. Forces also discovered and destroyed illicit drugs.



'This successful operation ensures gains made against ISIS are lasting and the group is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to the U.S. homeland and around the world,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.



Established in 2014, CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partner forces in the fight against the terrorist group. ISIS's conventional threat has been degraded since its territorial defeat in 2019, and its fighters are dispersed, according to CENTCOM.



'We will remain vigilant and continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria,' said Cooper.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News