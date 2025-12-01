Anzeige
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 12:18 Uhr
WeCap Plc - Total Voting Rights

WeCap Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap plc" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, WeCap plc hereby announces that it has 442,327,407 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 442,327,407 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

info@wecapplc.com

Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited
Peter Krens : +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)


