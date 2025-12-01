

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly one million people were affected and more than 400 reported dead or missing after Cyclone Ditwah unleashed catastrophic flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka, one of the South Asian country's worst flood disasters in two decades.



According to the UN relief coordination office, OCHA, 998,918 people across all 25 districts have now been affected, with 212 deaths reported and 218 people missing. More than 180,000 people are sheltering in 1,094 government-run safety centers as search and rescue efforts continue.



Cyclone Ditwah made landfall on November 28 before moving back over the Bay of Bengal, triggering some of the most severe flooding Sri Lanka has seen since the early 2000s.



The hardest-hit districts include Gampaha, Colombo, Puttalam and Mannar, as well as Trincomalee and Batticaloa, while deadly landslides in the central hill country have devastated Kandy, Badulla and Matale.



Severe disruption to electricity, mobile and communications, and transport networks are reported in northern districts such as Jaffna, with entire villages isolated.



Sri Lanka's already fragile health system is under severe pressure, the UN agency says.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has warned that floods significantly raise the risk of vector-borne, food-borne and water-borne diseases.



