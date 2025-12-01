PRESS RELEASE

Wood Mackenzie appoints new Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, 1 December 2025 - Wood Mackenzie, Inc., ("Wood Mackenzie" or the "Company"), the leading energy and natural resources data and analytics company, has appointed Danny Dunn as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective December 1, 2025.

Dunn brings more than 25 years of experience leading go-to-market strategy and execution in the data, software, and technology industries. He joins Wood Mackenzie from Morningstar, a global leader in investment data, research, ratings, analytics, and software, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer.

Prior to Morningstar, Dunn spent more than eight years at IBM in commercial leadership and executive roles across sales, marketing, and services, covering the full IBM portfolio including software, cloud, systems, and services.

"Danny brings world-class commercial experience to Wood Mackenzie," said Jason Liu, CEO of Wood Mackenzie. "He's scaled global SaaS and data businesses to multi-billion-dollar growth, built exceptional teams, and led major transformation efforts that drive lasting impact for customers. His appointment reflects our focus on deepening client relationships and accelerating our path to growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Dunn said: "It's an incredible time to join Wood Mackenzie, a company with world-class data, technology, and talent. I'm excited to partner with Jason and the team to unlock the next chapter of growth, helping more Wood Mackenzie clients navigate the fast-changing energy and natural resources landscape with confidence."

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is a global leader in analytics, insights and proprietary data across the entire energy and natural resources landscape. For over 50 years our work has guided the decisions of the world's most influential energy producers, utilities companies, financial institutions and governments.

The world's energy system is more complex and interconnected than ever before. We've redefined what's possible with Intelligence Connected. Our trusted team of 2,300 experts across 30 countries brings the entire global value chain together into one, clear interconnected view.

In a world where sector-specific views are no longer enough, the combination of our unparalleled proprietary data with the sharpest analytical minds, all supercharged by Synoptic AI provides strategic advantage across commodities, across markets and across the globe.

Wood Mackenzie, Intelligence Connected.

www.woodmac.com/

