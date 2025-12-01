AmeriLife Names Sulabh Srivastana Chief Information Officer

Newly created role to accelerate AmeriLife's digital transformation and enhance technology integration across the company's expansive affiliate network

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in life and health insurance distribution, wealth management, and retirement solutions, today announced the appointment of Sulabh Srivastava as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). Srivastava will report to AmeriLife's Chief Operating Officer, Tim Calvert.

This strategic role underscores AmeriLife's commitment to transforming its technology to accelerate growth and transformation. Srivastava will lead AmeriLife's enterprise technology organization, driving innovation and further unifying its agile platform to support the company's expanding portfolio of affiliate companies.

Srivastava brings more than two decades of experience leading enterprise-wide transformations at high-growth, complex organizations. As Global CIO of Acrisure, he built scalable technology infrastructure, cybersecurity operations, and IT systems across global markets. He drove AI and automation strategies that delivered measurable improvements in efficiency and data-driven decision-making. Earlier, at Indiana University Health and University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, he led award-winning digital initiatives, including electronic medical records systems that set industry benchmarks.

"Technology continues to be central to AmeriLife's ability to scale and deliver exceptional experiences for our affiliate partners and their agents," said Calvert. "Sulabh's proven track record in accelerating digital transformation and leading high-performing teams makes him uniquely positioned to transform our technology capabilities for the future."

Srivastava holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology and an MBA from Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business. Throughout his career, he has consistently aligned technology strategy with business growth objectives, delivering measurable results and competitive advantage.

"I'm thrilled to join AmeriLife at such a pivotal moment in its evolution," said Srivastava. "AmeriLife's platform approach and commitment to empowering its affiliates creates tremendous opportunity for technology-driven innovation. I look forward to working alongside our leadership team and technology organization to build transformative solutions that accelerate growth and create lasting value for our partners, agents, and customers."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

