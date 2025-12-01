Anzeige
01.12.2025
Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Turn Trash into Cash by Selling Your Recyclables

By Janelle Penny

Originally published by BUILDINGS

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Companies like Georgia-Pacific Recycling can also perform waste audits on your materials and bring in a baler to help you package them up for transport-potentially for free, depending on your volume of materials. "The first step is finding the right partner and getting started," added Gordon. "A lot of people are saying, 'I know there's value in this material, but is it worth 50 cents or $5,000? I have no idea.' That's what we're trying to quickly help people validate."

One participant, a small produce company with three facilities, was paying $1,300 per facility to have its materials recycled, then discovered it could make up to $2,000 a month by filling a truck with recyclables.

Click here to read more on BUILDINGS

Ready to profit from your recyclables? Reap maximum profit by filling a truck with them. (Image courtesy of BUILDINGS)

