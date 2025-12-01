Anzeige
01.12.2025
Gastro Center of Maryland Expands Footprint, Bringing Expert Digestive Care to More Communities Across the DMV

Gastro Center of Maryland (GCM), one of the state's largest GI practices, announces expansion to serve more patients across the DMV. With locations in Annapolis, Bethesda, Columbia, Gaithersburg, Olney, Riverdale, Silver Spring, Timonium, and White Marsh, GCM offers comprehensive digestive care including colonoscopies, endoscopies, and advanced treatments. State-of-the-art facilities feature onsite pathology and an IBD Infusion Center. Same-week and NextDay appointments available. Now welcoming new patients.

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Gastro Center of Maryland (GCM), one of the largest and most respected gastroenterology practices in the state, recently announced its continued expansion with the addition of Silver Spring and Bethesda Location. This strategic growth reinforces the organization's commitment to delivering expert, compassionate digestive care closer to home for patients throughout Maryland and the greater DMV region.

With this expansion, Gastro Center of Maryland now operates 9 locations across the state, including Annapolis, Bethesda, Columbia, Gaithersburg, Olney, Riverdale, Silver Spring, Timonium/Lutherville, and White Marsh. The practice's growth comes in direct response to increasing demand for specialized gastroenterological services as digestive health conditions continue to rise nationwide.

"Our mission has always been to provide exceptional, patient-centered digestive care to every community we serve," said Sarah, an employee. "This expansion allows us to bring our expertise, advanced technology, and compassionate approach to even more patients who deserve convenient access to world-class gastroenterology services."

Gastro Center of Maryland specializes in diagnosing and treating a comprehensive range of digestive and liver conditions, including acid reflux, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hepatitis, fatty liver disease, and colon cancer. The practice operates state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Centers equipped with the latest medical technology, offering advanced procedures such as Bravo pH testing, PillCam capsule endoscopy, STRETTA for reflux treatment, and the Orbera gastric balloon system for weight loss.

Patients benefit from GCM's integrated care model, which includes onsite pathology services and an IBD Infusion Center for faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatments. The practice also offers same-week and NextDay GI appointments, ensuring patients receive timely care when they need it most.

Gastro Center of Maryland accepts most major insurance plans, including private insurance, federally sponsored plans, and covered Maryland plans. New patients are welcome and can schedule appointments by calling (410) 290-6677 or visiting www.gastromaryland.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Gastro Center of Maryland
Contact Person Name: Daniel Dent
Website: https://www.gastromaryland.com/
Email: christiang@gastrocenter.com
Contact Number: +14102906677
Address: 10301 Georgia Ave #208
City: Silver Spring
State: Maryland
Country: United States

