

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hawkish hints about interest rate hike by a Bank of Japan official impacted the positive sentiment in world markets attributed to Fed rate cut hopes. Anxiety ahead of the release of macro-economic data from the U.S. also weighed on sentiment.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate cut by the Fed in December at 87.4 percent.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading with losses. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index gained amidst renewed expectations of a dovish monetary policy action by the Fed. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened.



Crude oil prices rallied amidst OPEC's plans to pause production in the first quarter of next year. A softer dollar and Fed rate cut bets boosted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,485.00, down 0.48% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,801.10, down 0.70% Germany's DAX at 23,563.59, down 1.11% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,701.85, down 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 8,072.26, down 0.62% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,637.45, down 0.54% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 49,303.28, down 1.89% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,565.20, down 0.57% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,914.01, up 0.65% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,033.26, up 0.67%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1648, up 0.45% GBP/USD at 1.3270, up 0.24% USD/JPY at 154.77, down 0.90% AUD/USD at 0.6565, up 0.23% USD/CAD at 1.3958, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 99.08, down 0.37%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.036%, up 0.40% Germany at 2.7191%, up 1.04% France at 3.445%, up 0.91% U.K. at 4.4710%, up 0.65% Japan at 1.871%, up 3.83%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $62.92, up 0.87%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $59.05, up 0.85%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,291.40, up 0.86%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $85,992.47, down 6.24% Ethereum at $2,827.38, down 7.03% XRP at $2.02, down 8.12% BNB at $822.53, down 7.32% Solana at $127.24, down 8.10%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News