Andersen Consulting adds collaborating firm Peers Consulting Technology, a Brazilian firm known for accelerating strategic change through digital innovation and advanced analytics.

Founded in 2012, Peers delivers end-to-end services that combine strategic insight with digital execution. Its offerings span advanced analytics and generative AI, IT strategy, customer experience, finance, cybersecurity, sustainability, supply chain, M&A, and organizational transformation. Recognized for its impact across Latin America, Peers equips clients to modernize operations, enhance decision-making, and drive sustainable performance.

"We believe meaningful transformation happens at the intersection of data, technology, and human insight," said Managing Partner Pedro Ribeiro. "We work side by side with our clients to turn challenges into growth. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to extend that approach globally and help more organizations navigate complexity with clarity and speed."

"Peers has found a way to link bold strategy with pragmatic execution, exactly what our clients need in fast-moving markets," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their track record in digital performance and AI-led transformation complements our global platform."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, AI transformation, and human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership that provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms worldwide.

