Celebrating 100 years, Duas Rodas unveils its new brand DR Flavors & Ingredients and begins a new cycle of evolution

JARAGUÁ DO SUL, Brazil, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duas Rodas begins a new chapter in its history by adopting the name DR Flavors & Ingredients, a movement that marks the 100th anniversary of the Brazilian multinational founded in Jaraguá do Sul, Santa Catarina. The change celebrates a journey of vitality, innovation and continuous growth in Brazil and abroad, establishing the company as a Latin American leader in flavors, botanical extracts and solutions for the food and beverage industry.

Throughout its century-long history, DR Flavors & Ingredients has built an operation across eight countries, including manufacturing units in Brazil (Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Sergipe), Mexico, Chile and Colombia, as well as offices, technology centers and logistics centers in Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Present in more than 70 countries, DR is guided by its purpose of "connecting people and brands through solutions that awaken the senses, generate value and inspire the future of food, responsibly".

The new identity emerges as a natural evolution, that preserves the company's essence. The name chosen - DR Flavors & Ingredients - reflects a strategic focus on humanizing its communication and emphasizing the sensory and emotional aspects that connect people with food, a movement that is becoming increasingly relevant in the global communication of the sector.

The brand transition and the company's ongoing development initiatives are led by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Leonardo Fausto Zipf, and the Chief Executive Officer, Rosemeri Francener. "We are the result of the work of committed, visionary, and determined people," says Zipf. "This company has always known how to reinvent itself while remaining true to its essence. Our focus is on the future, but the values that brought us here remain unwavering."

Rosemeri Francener reinforces the sense of responsibility that comes with this new cycle. "Reaching 100 years is a rare achievement. But more than that, it's a responsibility. We honor our history by continuing to grow with focus, purpose, and passion for what we do. We are only at the beginning of a new cycle of achievements," she says.

