MAK is a newly formed Special Purpose Acquisition Company, and is focused on niche-market businesses providing critical solutions, with strong revenue retention and diversified customer bases. Their team targets unique opportunities where operational expertise can unlock growth and long-term shareholder value.

MAK plans to focus on companies positioned to benefit from private-sector growth initiatives and public-sector investment in defense and space, while maintaining flexibility to pursue opportunities across different industry segments and geographic regions.

