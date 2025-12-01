

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily in the past 24 hours amidst a slew of bad news affecting the industry.



Hawkish hints about interest rate hikes by the Governor of Bank of Japan, a price manipulation exploit in DeFi yield aggregator Yearn Finance, fears of top Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, Inc. offloading some of its Bitcoin holdings, as well as weak economic data from China all impacted market sentiment and risk appetite heavily.



Amidst multiple bearish catalysts, cryptocurrency market capitalization touched a 24-hour low of $2.91 trillion whereas Bitcoin dropped to a 24-hour low of $84,792. Ethereum also traded below $2,800 during the same period.



Data from Coinglass showed crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours at $793 million comprising long positions of $725 million and short positions of $68 million.



The cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.93 trillion, recording an overnight decline of 5.9 percent. The 24-hour trading volume however increased 73 percent to $148 billion. 85 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than 1 percent whereas only 2 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have gained more than 1 percent during the past 24 hours.



Among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, BNB, TRON, Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid are trading with year-to-date gains whereas Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin and Cardano are trading with year-to-date losses.



Bitcoin has plunged 6.2 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $85,746.63. The current price is around 32 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7. The original cryptocurrency has lost 0.8 percent in the past week and 8.2 percent on a year-to-date basis. The 24-hour trading ranged between $91,874.79 and $84,791.61.



Ethereum slipped 7.3 percent overnight and 0.6 percent in the past week to trade at $2,810.37. With prices almost 43 percent below the all-time-high, the leading alternate coin is saddled with year-to-date losses of 15.6 percent.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 9th rank while Ethereum has slipped to the 45th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP lost 7.3 percent overnight lifting its current trading price to $2.03.



5th ranked BNB lost 8.3 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $818.91.



The price of 7th ranked Solana decreased 8.9 percent overnight to $125.91.



TRON ranked 8th overall declined 1.5 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2784.



9th ranked Dogecoin slipped 9.6 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.1350.



10th ranked Cardano tumbled 10.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.3802.



75th ranked MYX Finance (MYX) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 9 percent.



19th ranked Zcash (ZEC) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of close to 20 percent.



