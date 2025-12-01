Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 17:00 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

LEI:549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 30 September 2025 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

1 December 2025


