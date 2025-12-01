New iTrustCapital Program Gives Crypto IRA Investors an Attractive Incentive to Transfer Digital Assets From Other Platforms

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / iTrustCapital, a leading Crypto IRA platform, has unveiled its Season of Switching Program, a strategic onboarding promotion (available through the end of February 2026) designed for crypto investors ready to transfer their Crypto IRA from another Crypto IRA company. This program speaks directly to individuals who feel stuck due to high fees, poor customer service, limited features or ongoing disruptions at their current provider.

Many Crypto IRA companies are costly, outdated, and difficult to work with. Clients often want to leave but feel stuck because the switching process can seem overwhelming. Some providers even add exit fees or create friction that makes the experience frustrating from start to finish.

iTrustCapital created the Season of Switching Program to remove those barriers and give investors a better path forward. iTrustCapital's Season of Switching Program, available for a limited time, gives new Crypto IRA clients a two percent match bonus when they transfer their crypto assets "in-kind" at fair market value.

With lower fees, a broad range of digital assets, crypto staking, award-winning U.S.-based client support, and a seamless mobile and desktop experience, iTrustCapital is positioned to be the long-term solution investors deserve.

The program is designed to give new clients a fresh start with the top Crypto IRA platform in the industry.*

This initiative allows clients to preserve their existing positions during the transfer process. In most cases, there is no need to liquidate assets into cash to make the move. The process is non-taxable, keeping clients' retirement strategies intact and uninterrupted.

"We've been seeing an influx of people transferring their Crypto IRA over to us at iTrustCapital," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "Every day, we hear from clients who feel misled, frustrated, and stuck with their current provider. They're coming to us because they're ready for something better, and we're proud to deliver the technology, support, and excellent service they've been missing."

Over the years, many investors have transitioned from outdated platforms to iTrustCapital for many reasons, including improved service, more features, better pricing, access to expanded assets and products, and enhanced platform security with its closed-loop system. Unlike many others in the space, iTrustCapital has remained focused on what matters most: its clients. This focus on client experience has earned iTrustCapital more than 11,000 excellent reviews across Google and Trustpilot, making it one of the most trusted names in crypto retirement investing.

In addition to its core IRA services, iTrustCapital has continued expanding its offerings to meet the needs of its growing client base. With the introduction of Premium Custody Accounts, clients can now buy and sell cryptocurrency outside their retirement accounts all within a single, secure platform. The company expects to follow non-IRA accounts with a stablecoin option and BTC lending product, both slated for Q1-2026. iTrustCapital continues to serve as a steady foundation for retirement-focused crypto investors, especially those navigating frustrating changes within their current platform.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA and non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop ecosystem and third-party U.S. banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Some taxes and conditions may apply depending on the type of IRA account. Staking involves considerable risk. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

