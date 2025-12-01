Partners Real Estate: Peter Mainguy Joins Partners as Executive Managing Director, Services, Texas Region & Partner - adding to the Firm's Substantial Growth and Momentum

Among the commercial real estate industry's best-known executives, Mr. Mainguy moves to Partners after nearly a decade at CBRE; will accelerate growth for all of Partners' Services business lines across Texas in a regional executive role

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Partners Real Estate ("Partners"), a full-service commercial real estate firm with an integrated investment and development platform, today announced that Peter Mainguy has joined the organization as an Equity Partner and Executive Managing Director, Services, Texas Region.

In one of the most significant endorsements of the company's unique business model to date, Mr. Mainguy transitions from CBRE to leading Partners' aggressive expansion of its Services business across Texas. He will be based in the company's Houston headquarters.

As Executive Managing Director, Mr. Mainguy will oversee the growth and management of Partners' Brokerage, Property Management, Valuation & Advisory, and Project Management services throughout the state. He will work closely with the firm's Texas Managing Directors and services leaders.

Mr. Mainguy brings a wealth of expertise to Partners, having most recently served as Senior Managing Director of CBRE's Houston and Louisiana markets, where he led a team of over 1,100 professionals. His leadership drove strategy across Advisory & Transaction Services, Asset Services, Valuation & Advisory Services, and Project Management. Prior to CBRE, Mr. Mainguy served as head of global real estate for Sysco Corporation, managing a 46-million-sq.-ft. portfolio across North America, Europe, and Asia. His earlier career as a successful industrial and land broker at CBRE underscores his deep industry knowledge and client-focused approach.

"Peter's appointment is a transformative moment for Partners as we continue to expand our footprint across Texas and further build our brand out at the national level," said Jon Silberman, CEO of Partners. "He understands and appreciates that our partnership structure puts the client at the center of everything we do-dramatically increasing collaboration and significantly reducing silos, which are so prevalent in the traditional commercial real estate services model. Peter will work with former Cushman & Wakefield executive, John O'Neill, who leads the firm's Southeast Region. We are incredibly excited and fortunate to have two highly experienced and regarded leaders dedicated to supporting the growth and success of our firm."

"I am incredibly excited to join Partners at this pivotal time in its growth," said Mr. Mainguy. "The firm is clearly disrupting the industry with its partnership model and client-centric approach. I'm a firm believer that alignment produces better client outcomes. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and beyond to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Mr. Mainguy's arrival signals Partners' commitment to strengthening its position as a leading commercial real estate firm in Texas, in the Southeast, and across the country. His decision to come to Partners underscores the significant drawing power of Partners' distinctive business model, platform, and structure.



