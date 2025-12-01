Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - NAEGELI Deposition & Trial, a nationwide leader in court reporting and litigation support services, continues to demonstrate its commitment to advanced legal technology and client data protection through a high-profile partnership with cybersecurity firm Rubrik. As part of this collaboration, NAEGELI was invited to speak at Rubrik's renowned virtual tech event, Forward 2025, and was recently featured in an in-depth case study published on Rubrik's official website.





At the center of both the conference presentation and case study is Juliette Kivo, Chief Administration Officer of NAEGELI Deposition & Trial. On June 4, Kivo addressed the Forward audience in a keynote-style discussion on how the firm leverages Rubrik's cybersecurity solutions to secure sensitive legal data and streamline operational efficiency. The session offered rare insights into how a legacy legal services provider is future-proofing its infrastructure while upholding the gold standard in confidentiality and compliance.

"At the end of the day, it's about trust." Kivo shared during her talk. "Our clients rely on us to safeguard their most sensitive information during critical moments in their lives. With Rubrik, we are able to uphold and protect that trust every day."

NAEGELI's use of Rubrik spans across platforms integral to the firm's day-to-day communication and collaboration. Rubrik ensures that all files, whether they are deposition transcripts, sealed court exhibits, or internal project communications, are backed up securely and are immediately restorable in the event of accidental deletion or cyber intrusion.

"It is a huge relief knowing that if something is accidentally deleted, we can get it back right away," Kivo added. "Moreover, knowing that our backups cannot be tampered with or deleted, even if a bad actor gained access to our admin credentials, provides us with true peace of mind."

According to the newly published Rubrik case study, the collaboration has helped NAEGELI overcome several pain points common in the legal sector, from communication breakdowns to concerns around long-term file retention. As litigation timelines can span months or even years, maintaining reliable and secure access to historical case files is paramount. With Rubrik, NAEGELI can confidently store and retrieve vital data indefinitely.

"Data protection is not just a best practice," Kivo emphasized. "It's a fundamental responsibility. We need the best tools possible that ensure information is secure, accessible, and preserved for the long haul."

In a profession where the stakes are high and every detail matters, NAEGELI's strategic adoption of Rubrik underscores its larger mission: empowering attorneys and law firms to move cases forward without compromise. Whether it is safeguarding a video deposition, ensuring accurate scheduling through Teams, or protecting sensitive communications, Rubrik's solutions have become an integral part of NAEGELI's operational backbone.

"Cybersecurity is like locking your house at night," Kivo explained. "Of course you hope you will never be targeted, but if you leave your doors and windows wide open, the risk of a break-in rises. Just as you secure your home to keep intruders out, you need to protect your digital assets from cyberthreats."

