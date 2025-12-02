

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 8.5 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 612.686 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 7.8 percent contraction in October (originally -7.9 percent).



Banknotes in circulation was down 2.5 percent on year, while coins in circulation slipped an annual 1.4 percent.



Current account balances slumped 9.9 percent on year, including an 8.0 percent drop in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was down 7.1 percent on year at 614.655 trillion yen.



