PlatformPay.io Invited to Host TTMeetup Bangkok 2025

PlatformPay.io will Host TTMeetup's Flagship Annual Event

BANGKOK, TH / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / PlatformPay.io is proud to announce that it has been invited to host the upcoming TTMeetup Bangkok event on December 2, 2025, the organization's flagship and largest event of the year. Following a highly successful tour in Europe, the event will be held now in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong, and acts to further deepen PlatformPay.io's relationship with TTMeetup.

Platformpay.io x TTMeetup



PlatformPay.io is honored to be asked to host again, following successful engagements in Budapest and Bucharest. This invitation to co-host what is anticipated to be TTMeetup's largest event ever is a direct testament to PlatformPay.io's recognized leadership and expertise in the digital business and payments ecosystem.

The TTMeetup Bangkok event is expected to be the biggest in TTMeetup's history, bringing together a premiere crowd of media buyers, affiliates, advertisers, and e-commerce professionals for a day of top-tier networking and education in Asia.

Michael Maurer, Head of Business Development for PlatformPay.io, will once again serve as the Master of Ceremonies (MC) for the event, guiding attendees through the day's sessions to achieve "real ad strategies, real growth, real connections." In addition to his MC duties, Michael will also present as a key speaker on the topic: "How One Ecom Vendor Added $2.1M in Net Revenue-with Zero Extra Ad Spend." In this session, he will share the real-world strategies behind maximizing back-end revenue and driving significant net profit through subscription models without increasing ad spend.

In addition, Patrick Downes, General Counsel for PlatformPay.io, will take the stage to address one of the industry's most critical regulatory shifts. His speech is titled: "VAMP Update: Merchant Recurring Revenue with less Risk: How to Make MORE with subscriptions BECAUSE of VAMP." This session will provide actionable insights into how businesses can maintain sustainable revenue growth through subscription models while navigating the evolving landscape of payments and the Visa Acquirer Monitoring Program (VAMP), and what it means for merchants to conduct business in a compliant manner.

July, Co-Founder and CEO of TTMeetup, expressed her delight in deepening the relationship with PlatformPay.io:

"We are absolutely thrilled to have PlatformPay.io hosting our flagship Bangkok event. Michael's energy and expertise in Budapest and Bucharest were exceptional, and their deep insight into payments and compliance was exactly what our attendees needed most. PlatformPay.io continues to be a crucial partner in the success of our events."

Ilano, Co-Founder and COO of TTMeetup, also added:

"TTMeetup's mission is to deliver actionable insights and real-world strategies. Having Patrick Downes speak on turning VAMP compliance into an opportunity for revenue growth is incredibly relevant. PlatformPay.io is helping us shape the future of our industry."

For more details, please visit https://ttmeetup.com/

TTMeetup Bangkok Details:

Date: December 2, 2025

Location: Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong

Contact Information

Platform Pay.io

Public Relations

info@platformpay.io

+1 (855) 630-3452

SOURCE: PlatformPay.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/platformpay.io-invited-to-host-ttmeetup-bangkok-2025-1104174