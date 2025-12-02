POWERCHINA's Global Team Advances Inclusive Growth with Localized Approach through Empowerment, Respect, and Cultural Collaboration

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company"), with multiple infrastructure projects across six continents, focuses on connections that foster cultural exchange and shared development. Through local employment, cross-cultural integration, community festivals, environmental protection, and employee empowerment, the Company promotes inclusive growth and demonstrates its commitment to people, society, and culture.

Across POWERCHINA's overseas operations, trust is rooted in action, not hierarchy. Maqbul from Bangladesh recalled how his Chinese supervisor showed respect through simple gestures, such as standing during meetings until invited to sit. Though surprising at first, Maqbul learned that his boss valued his seniority as a fellow engineer. "You are at least 10 years senior," the supervisor explained. Such respect and mutual trust across cultures make Maqbul proud to be part of POWERCHINA's global team.

POWERCHINA embraces cultural diversity as a bridge for cooperation. Cultural festivals, bilingual celebrations, and cross-cultural activities in Dubai and Brazil, such as Ramadan, Chinese New Year, and monthly birthday events, help POWERCHINA bridge cultural gaps, promote mutual respect, and foster collaboration between Chinese and local employees. Language classes and heritage talks further support a unified and inclusive workplace.

Beyond celebration, the Company channels this understanding into leadership empowerment by appointing local professionals to key technical and managerial roles. In Vietnam, local engineers are involved in strategic planning and benefit from partnerships with top universities to develop globally minded, locally rooted talent. Deputy General Director Ngo Thi Cam Tu notes that providing local staff leadership roles has improved communication, decision-making, and project execution. Similarly, in Brazil, Tharcizio, Country Representative, noted that POWERCHINA has empowered local professionals by appointing them to key management and technical roles, fostering better integration, communication, and decision-making alongside strategic Chinese managers.

Respect extends beyond culture to local law and governance. Jnana Ranjan Pradhan, a marine site engineer in Dubai, highlighted POWERCHINA's strict adherence to local labor laws and environmental regulations, including necessary permits for marine dredging. The Company supports cultural respect by adjusting work hours and providing prayer spaces during Ramadan. In Côte d'Ivoire, project employee Alex Freddy noted that transparent labor contract discussions, based on employee input, reflect POWERCHINA's respect for local laws and employment systems.

The Company's commitment to trust, respect, and shared growth is evident in both teamwork to overcome challenges and support for its people's well-being and development. While working on Dubai's Hassyan Project, Pradhan overcame environmental challenges to achieve zero violations. Responsible for protecting wetlands, mangroves, and sea turtles, he managed permits and coordinated monthly audits with Dubai Municipality. Also in Lesotho, PowerChina partnered with a Chinese medical team to offer free health services to employees and villagers in remote highlands. Project employee Sechaba Masekhoane said his first acupuncture experience brought relief and a genuine sense of the company's care.

Together, these stories reflect how PowerChina is turning respect into relationships, diversity into collaboration, and challenges into shared success, building a global team rooted in trust, and shared growth.

