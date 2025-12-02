

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved further in November to the highest level in more than one year, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 37.1 in November from 35.8 in October. Economists had forecast the index to increase to 36.2.



Moreover, a similar reading was last seen in July 2024.



The latest survey was conducted on November 15 among 8,400 households.



The index for overall livelihood increased by 1.3 points to 36.0, and the sub-index for employment improved to 41.1 from 40.0.



Data showed that the index for willingness to buy durable goods rose to 30.7 from 28.7, and the index reflecting income growth climbed to 40.7 from 40.1.



