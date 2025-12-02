Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. - Compulsory Redemption of Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2025

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("WKOF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number:213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

COMPULSORY REDEMPTION OF SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Further to the announcement on 17 November 2025, the Company confirms that it has, after close of business on 1 December 2025 (the " Redemption Date"), compulsorily redeemed 4,411,617 ordinary shares (" Shares") at a price of 158.67 pence per Share, being equal to the prevailing Net Asset Value per Share as at the Redemption Date, for cancellation.

On this basis a holder of 100,000 Shares had 95,590 Shares redeemed, and will receive GBP151,672.65 in cash on 15 December 2025, or as soon as practicable thereafter.

Fractions of Shares have not been redeemed and so the number of Shares redeemed from each Shareholder has been rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares.

The new ISIN number GG00BPCMLM76 in respect of the remaining Shares which have not been redeemed, has been enabled and is available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. today, 2 December 2025.

The Board also announces that it has resolved to cancel all Shares currently held by the Company in treasury. Consequently, 11,752,246 Shares that were held in treasury have now been cancelled.

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (" DTRs"), following the redemption and cancellations noted above, the Company's issued share capital consists of 203,553 Shares, each carrying the right to one vote. No Shares are held in treasury.

Accordingly, the figure 203,553 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the DTRs.

Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of Shares held in uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of Shares held in certificated form) on 15 December 2025, or as soon as practicable thereafter.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the circular of the Company published on 19 March 2025.

New ISIN GG00BPCMLM76 SEDOL BPCMLM7 TIDM WKOF

For further information, please contact:

Weiss Asset Management LP (Investment Manager) Andrew Daly Eric Ruiz Johnathan Mathiesen +1 (617) 778-7780 Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP James Maxwell, James Fischer, Anthony Debson (Corporate Finance) Alan Geeves, James Waterlow, Sam Greatrex (Sales) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Northern Trust International Fund Administration services (guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 745001 Company Secretary

