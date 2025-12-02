DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 02-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 484.40p Highest price paid per share: 455.20p Lowest price paid per share: 465.0061p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,518,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,528,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 465.0061

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,097 484.40 08:03:50 00030370126TRDU0 XLON 521 481.00 08:08:28 00030370147TRDU0 XLON 232 475.60 08:20:56 00030370212TRDU0 XLON 525 475.40 08:20:56 00030370213TRDU0 XLON 283 475.60 08:20:56 00030370214TRDU0 XLON 601 472.20 08:38:57 00030370268TRDU0 XLON 552 475.60 08:51:43 00030370330TRDU0 XLON 419 474.40 08:57:12 00030370346TRDU0 XLON 122 474.40 08:57:12 00030370348TRDU0 XLON 503 477.00 09:06:55 00030370547TRDU0 XLON 535 477.80 09:11:27 00030370569TRDU0 XLON 763 477.00 09:11:27 00030370570TRDU0 XLON 502 477.20 09:11:27 00030370571TRDU0 XLON 124 477.00 09:11:27 00030370572TRDU0 XLON 519 476.00 09:34:47 00030370673TRDU0 XLON 1,105 475.20 09:38:20 00030370681TRDU0 XLON 521 475.40 09:54:59 00030370873TRDU0 XLON 525 474.40 09:54:59 00030370874TRDU0 XLON 527 474.40 09:54:59 00030370875TRDU0 XLON 1,130 471.60 10:13:16 00030371100TRDU0 XLON 152 469.00 10:25:26 00030371183TRDU0 XLON 385 469.00 10:25:26 00030371184TRDU0 XLON 552 468.00 10:33:56 00030371301TRDU0 XLON 602 470.40 10:45:41 00030371461TRDU0 XLON 363 469.20 10:55:23 00030371565TRDU0 XLON 155 469.20 10:55:23 00030371569TRDU0 XLON 549 469.60 10:55:38 00030371625TRDU0 XLON 600 470.00 11:10:38 00030371787TRDU0 XLON 522 468.80 11:12:34 00030371921TRDU0 XLON 582 468.40 11:12:35 00030371922TRDU0 XLON 114 465.20 11:35:35 00030371981TRDU0 XLON 218 465.20 11:35:35 00030371982TRDU0 XLON 529 463.60 11:36:01 00030371983TRDU0 XLON 906 463.00 11:36:02 00030371984TRDU0 XLON 662 460.40 11:50:16 00030372052TRDU0 XLON 515 459.20 12:07:02 00030372089TRDU0 XLON 543 458.60 12:07:02 00030372090TRDU0 XLON 137 460.20 12:28:03 00030372159TRDU0 XLON 271 460.20 12:28:03 00030372160TRDU0 XLON 160 460.20 12:28:03 00030372161TRDU0 XLON 151 460.80 12:41:39 00030372215TRDU0 XLON 381 460.80 12:41:39 00030372216TRDU0 XLON 116 460.80 12:42:32 00030372217TRDU0 XLON 466 460.80 12:42:32 00030372218TRDU0 XLON 519 460.00 12:48:44 00030372240TRDU0 XLON 205 460.00 12:48:44 00030372241TRDU0 XLON 300 460.00 12:48:44 00030372242TRDU0 XLON 176 459.80 12:48:44 00030372243TRDU0 XLON 54 459.80 12:48:44 00030372244TRDU0 XLON 304 459.80 12:48:44 00030372245TRDU0 XLON 17 461.00 13:10:12 00030372329TRDU0 XLON 15 461.00 13:10:12 00030372330TRDU0 XLON 51 461.00 13:10:12 00030372331TRDU0 XLON 424 461.00 13:10:12 00030372332TRDU0 XLON 25 460.60 13:16:33 00030372340TRDU0 XLON 50 460.60 13:16:33 00030372341TRDU0 XLON 75 460.60 13:16:33 00030372342TRDU0 XLON 383 460.60 13:16:33 00030372343TRDU0 XLON 604 460.60 13:23:14 00030372359TRDU0 XLON 95 459.60 13:27:12 00030372368TRDU0 XLON 11 459.60 13:27:12 00030372369TRDU0 XLON 111 459.60 13:27:12 00030372370TRDU0 XLON 307 459.60 13:27:13 00030372371TRDU0 XLON 102 459.60 13:27:13 00030372372TRDU0 XLON 468 459.60 13:27:13 00030372373TRDU0 XLON 299 462.20 13:40:03 00030372439TRDU0 XLON 303 462.20 13:40:03 00030372440TRDU0 XLON 532 462.00 13:46:06 00030372446TRDU0 XLON 967 461.20 13:46:49 00030372448TRDU0 XLON

