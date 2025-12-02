Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      484.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      455.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      465.0061p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,518,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,528,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 465.0061

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,097              484.40     08:03:50          00030370126TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               481.00     08:08:28          00030370147TRDU0      XLON 
 
232               475.60     08:20:56          00030370212TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               475.40     08:20:56          00030370213TRDU0      XLON 
 
283               475.60     08:20:56          00030370214TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               472.20     08:38:57          00030370268TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               475.60     08:51:43          00030370330TRDU0      XLON 
 
419               474.40     08:57:12          00030370346TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               474.40     08:57:12          00030370348TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               477.00     09:06:55          00030370547TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               477.80     09:11:27          00030370569TRDU0      XLON 
 
763               477.00     09:11:27          00030370570TRDU0      XLON 
 
502               477.20     09:11:27          00030370571TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               477.00     09:11:27          00030370572TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               476.00     09:34:47          00030370673TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,105              475.20     09:38:20          00030370681TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               475.40     09:54:59          00030370873TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               474.40     09:54:59          00030370874TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               474.40     09:54:59          00030370875TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,130              471.60     10:13:16          00030371100TRDU0      XLON 
 
152               469.00     10:25:26          00030371183TRDU0      XLON 
 
385               469.00     10:25:26          00030371184TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               468.00     10:33:56          00030371301TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               470.40     10:45:41          00030371461TRDU0      XLON 
 
363               469.20     10:55:23          00030371565TRDU0      XLON 
 
155               469.20     10:55:23          00030371569TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               469.60     10:55:38          00030371625TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               470.00     11:10:38          00030371787TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               468.80     11:12:34          00030371921TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               468.40     11:12:35          00030371922TRDU0      XLON 
 
114               465.20     11:35:35          00030371981TRDU0      XLON 
 
218               465.20     11:35:35          00030371982TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               463.60     11:36:01          00030371983TRDU0      XLON 
 
906               463.00     11:36:02          00030371984TRDU0      XLON 
 
662               460.40     11:50:16          00030372052TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               459.20     12:07:02          00030372089TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               458.60     12:07:02          00030372090TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               460.20     12:28:03          00030372159TRDU0      XLON 
 
271               460.20     12:28:03          00030372160TRDU0      XLON 
 
160               460.20     12:28:03          00030372161TRDU0      XLON 
 
151               460.80     12:41:39          00030372215TRDU0      XLON 
 
381               460.80     12:41:39          00030372216TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               460.80     12:42:32          00030372217TRDU0      XLON 
 
466               460.80     12:42:32          00030372218TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               460.00     12:48:44          00030372240TRDU0      XLON 
 
205               460.00     12:48:44          00030372241TRDU0      XLON 
 
300               460.00     12:48:44          00030372242TRDU0      XLON 
 
176               459.80     12:48:44          00030372243TRDU0      XLON 
 
54                459.80     12:48:44          00030372244TRDU0      XLON 
 
304               459.80     12:48:44          00030372245TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                461.00     13:10:12          00030372329TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                461.00     13:10:12          00030372330TRDU0      XLON 
 
51                461.00     13:10:12          00030372331TRDU0      XLON 
 
424               461.00     13:10:12          00030372332TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                460.60     13:16:33          00030372340TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                460.60     13:16:33          00030372341TRDU0      XLON 
 
75                460.60     13:16:33          00030372342TRDU0      XLON 
 
383               460.60     13:16:33          00030372343TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               460.60     13:23:14          00030372359TRDU0      XLON 
 
95                459.60     13:27:12          00030372368TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                459.60     13:27:12          00030372369TRDU0      XLON 
 
111               459.60     13:27:12          00030372370TRDU0      XLON 
 
307               459.60     13:27:13          00030372371TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               459.60     13:27:13          00030372372TRDU0      XLON 
 
468               459.60     13:27:13          00030372373TRDU0      XLON 
 
299               462.20     13:40:03          00030372439TRDU0      XLON 
 
303               462.20     13:40:03          00030372440TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               462.00     13:46:06          00030372446TRDU0      XLON 
 
967               461.20     13:46:49          00030372448TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

500               458.40     13:50:25          00030372459TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                458.40     13:50:27          00030372460TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                458.40     13:50:27          00030372461TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               458.60     13:57:08          00030372486TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               461.00     14:05:45          00030372509TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               461.20     14:05:45          00030372510TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               462.20     14:20:10          00030372525TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               462.20     14:20:24          00030372527TRDU0      XLON 
 
359               462.20     14:20:24          00030372528TRDU0      XLON 
 
220               461.60     14:20:24          00030372529TRDU0      XLON 
 
326               461.60     14:20:24          00030372530TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               464.80     14:35:49          00030372578TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,519              464.00     14:36:39          00030372579TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,104              463.60     14:47:34          00030372671TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               463.60     14:47:34          00030372672TRDU0      XLON 
 
507               463.40     15:00:05          00030372747TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               463.40     15:03:25          00030372755TRDU0      XLON 
 
507               463.20     15:03:25          00030372756TRDU0      XLON 
 
174               463.40     15:05:24          00030372762TRDU0      XLON 
 
449               464.00     15:07:51          00030372771TRDU0      XLON 
 
624               464.00     15:07:51          00030372772TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               464.00     15:18:48          00030372841TRDU0      XLON 
 
114               463.00     15:19:25          00030372843TRDU0      XLON 
 
451               463.00     15:19:25          00030372844TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               462.80     15:19:25          00030372845TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               460.60     15:23:00          00030372852TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               455.20     15:34:13          00030372902TRDU0      XLON 
 
38                455.20     15:34:13          00030372903TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               455.20     15:34:13          00030372904TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               455.80     15:40:02          00030372921TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               455.40     15:40:02          00030372922TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               461.20     15:50:39          00030372957TRDU0      XLON 
 
902               460.60     15:51:41          00030372959TRDU0      XLON 
 
121               460.60     15:51:41          00030372960TRDU0      XLON 
 
371               460.00     16:01:55          00030372977TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                460.00     16:01:55          00030372978TRDU0      XLON 
 
151               460.00     16:01:55          00030372979TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               459.80     16:04:33          00030372984TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               459.80     16:04:33          00030372985TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               459.60     16:04:33          00030372986TRDU0      XLON 
 
173               458.60     16:16:32          00030373151TRDU0      XLON 
 
347               458.60     16:16:32          00030373152TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                458.40     16:17:27          00030373163TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               458.60     16:18:04          00030373173TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               458.40     16:18:04          00030373174TRDU0      XLON 
 
419               458.40     16:18:04          00030373175TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,091              458.40     16:18:04          00030373176TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               458.80     16:27:47          00030373284TRDU0      XLON 
 
860               458.80     16:27:47          00030373285TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 409948 
EQS News ID:  2238490 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2238490&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
