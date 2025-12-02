DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9G LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 726.268 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39641 CODE: CP9G LN ISIN: LU1602145036 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9G LN LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 410004 EQS News ID: 2238692 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 02, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)