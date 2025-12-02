Anzeige
Dow Jones News
02.12.2025 09:45 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX LN) 
Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Dec-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 215.5686 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5444098 
 
CODE: DAXX LN 
 
ISIN: LU0252633754 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU0252633754 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     DAXX LN 
LEI Code:   5493006O67FBYGRB0H32 
Sequence No.: 410015 
EQS News ID:  2238714 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2238714&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2025 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.