Creditas Financial Solutions LTD: Creditas concludes acquisition of Bank Andbank Brasil and finalizes initial closing of Series G Round at US$108 Million

Additionally, the Company strengthens the executive team with ex-BBVA Ricardo Forcano

São Paulo, December 1st, 2025





Creditas, the leading platform for collateralized lending, insurance, and investment solutions in Latin America, announces the closing of the Bank Andbank Brasil acquisition process, initiated in 2022. Since the announcement of the transaction, Bank Andbank Brasil has expanded its operations in the country, reaching a collateralized credit portfolio of R$2 billion.



The agreement also establishes a strategic partnership between Andbank and Creditas to expand Andbank Wealth, an entity focused on the private banking segment in Brazil. With this move, the Andbank Group strengthens its long-term commitment to the Brazilian market, now with a focused presence in private banking and having Creditas as a shareholder and strategic partner.



The conclusion of the acquisition occurred in parallel with the initial closing of Creditas Series G round of US$108 million, with a valuation of US$3.3 billion. The round was led by the Andbank Group, a European institution with more than US$60 billion in assets under management. As a result, Andbank becomes a new shareholder of Creditas and strengthens the strategic partnership between the two entities.

In addition, Creditas is strengthening its executive leadership team with the appointment of Ricardo Forcano as Chief Technology & Operations Officer (CTO/COO), overseeing Technology, Operations and People. With more than two decades of experience in major global organizations, Forcano has built his career at the intersection of technology, operational excellence and talent management. Over the past ten years, he held senior leadership roles at Spain's BBVA as CIO and CHRO, playing a central role in the bank's technology modernization, cultural transformation, new business development and Latin American expansion.



This transaction reinforces a central pillar of Creditas' strategy: strengthening the funding structure, diversifying sources of capital, reducing average cost, and increasing financial resilience in times of greater volatility in capital markets.



"This transaction represents much more than the integration of a bank. It is the consolidation of a complete financial ecosystem that unites credit, insurance, and investments under the same vision of technology and customer experience," states Sergio Furio, founder and CEO of Creditas.

This transaction enables Andbank to focus fully on the segment in which it is a specialist, while preserving its distinct value proposition combining an open-architecture digital investment platform, domestic and international banking services, and a multi-family office approach tailored to the needs of large family groups.

"We are truly excited to become a significant shareholder in Creditas, jointly driving our businesses forward and leveraging the synergies between both organizations," said Carlos Aso, CEO of Andbank.

"I'm thrilled to join Creditas at such a pivotal moment for the company. The integration of Andbank and the strengthening of our funding strategy significantly expand Creditas' potential to grow and scale its impact in the coming years. Creditas has built a truly distinctive business model in the market, and my focus will be to advance this vision by bringing talent and technology together to deliver financial solutions that are efficient, secure, and innovation-driven", says Ricardo Forcano, new CTO/COO of Creditas.





