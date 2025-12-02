

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined more than expected in November, data from the labor ministry revealed on Tuesday.



Unemployment decreased 18,805 from the previous month in November, while it was forecast to fall moderately by 12,400.



Compared to last year, registered unemployment decreased 161,057 to 2.42 million. This was the lowest figure for the month of November since 2007.



The number of unemployed in the service sector fell 13,013 and by 1,552 in industry. The agriculture sector reported a decrease of 1,332 and construction showed a drop of 881.



Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years fell by 5,476 in November compared to the previous month.



