Dienstag, 02.12.2025
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Dow Jones News
02.12.2025 10:39 Uhr
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (USHY LN) 
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Dec-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.1863 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 524432 
 
CODE: USHY LN 
 
ISIN: LU1435356149 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1435356149 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     USHY LN 
LEI Code:   213800AHCNYOPPST5889 
Sequence No.: 410058 
EQS News ID:  2238818 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2238818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2025 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.