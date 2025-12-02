

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices dipped from a two-week high on Tuesday as traders watched for U.S. President Donald Trump's next steps on Venezuela, and assessed the fallout from damage to a key Black Sea terminal.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $63.07 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.10 percent at $59.26.



Both benchmarks rose over 1 percent on Monday amid mounting tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, and OPEC's decision to leave output levels unchanged in the first quarter of 2026.



Amid high tensions with the Donald Trump administration, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that the country would resist any attempt to impose political change by force.



Elsewhere, Chevron has confirmed that crude loadings from its Tengizchevroil joint venture in Kazakhstan are continuing at the Russian port of Novorossiysk following a major Ukrainian drone attack that had halted operations.



Ukraine peace talks also remained on investors' radar. After U.S. officials met a Ukrainian delegation in Florida, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the revised U.S. proposal for ending the war with Russia 'looks better.'



Media reports suggest that U.S. President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has left for Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss a revised 19-point peace plan to end the Ukraine war.



