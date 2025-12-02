TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Tender Submission Deadline Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2025

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (" SMIF") the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare that an aggregate of 303,278 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 1 December 2025 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 31 December 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.