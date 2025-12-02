

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell sharply on Tuesday after surging to a six-week high in the previous session.



Spot gold fell over 1 percent to $4,187.98 an ounce, as rising U.S. Treasury yields as well as caution ahead of key U.S. economic data due this week prompted traders to book profits at higher levels. U.S. gold futures were down 1.3 percent at $4,220.



Treasuries steadied after falling across the curve on Monday. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds reached a 17-year high of 1.88 percent today, fueled by speculation of an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.



The dollar index lingered around two-month lows as weak manufacturing data boosted the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut next week.



As economic uncertainties mount, investors are focused on the path forward for U.S. monetary policy.



The week ahead is set to offer a crucial snapshot of U.S. economic momentum, heading into the Federal Reserve's policy announcement next week.



The delayed September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is due on Friday. The report may show that inflationary pressures are stable, but sticky.



Other relevant economic data due this week include November ADP private employment figures and a preliminary reading of consumer confidence in December.



Due to the proximity to the central bank's policy meeting, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday steered clear of commenting on economic conditions or monetary policy.



