

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on Sunday, peaking at 9:49 p.m. ET, NASA reported.



NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event.



Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares emit electromagnetic radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to gamma rays. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.



This flare is classified as an X1.9 flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength.



NASA works as a research arm of the United States' space weather effort. NASA observes the Sun and the space environment constantly with a fleet of spacecraft that study everything from the Sun's activity to the solar atmosphere, and to the particles and magnetic fields in the space surrounding Earth.



