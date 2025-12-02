

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 1-week low of 1.3181 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 0.8802 against the euro, from early highs of 1.3222 and 0.8784, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound dropped to 1.0609 and 205.68 from early highs of 1.0638 and 206.26, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.30 against the greenback, 0.89 against the euro, 1.05 against the franc and 202.00 against the yen.



