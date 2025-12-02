

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.4 percent in October. However, this was down from 6.3 percent in the same period last year. The expected rate was 6.3 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased 13,000 from September to 11.033 million in October. Compared with the last year, unemployment was up 308,000.



At the same time, the youth unemployment rate came in at 14.8 percent October, the same as in September. The youth unemployment dropped by 10,000 from the previous month.



The overall unemployment rate in the EU27 was steady at 6.0 percent in October and the youth jobless rate was stable at 15.2 percent.



