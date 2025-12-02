

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed into law the Medal of Honor Act, which requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to increase the rate of the special monthly pension payable to living Medal of Honor recipients.



With this, the Medal of Honor recipients' pension will increase nearly fourfold, from $16,880.76 to around $67,500 annually.



The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Rep. Troy E. Nehls, unanimously passed the House of Representatives in February and recently passed the Senate by unanimous consent.



My bill, the Medal of Honor Act, eases their financial burden by increasing their special pension-ensuring they know that America is grateful for all they've done to serve our country and defend our freedoms,' said Nehl.



The Medal of Honor is the United States' highest military award. Army Private Jacob Parrott was given the first Medal of Honor in 1863. Since then, there have been more than 3,515 Medal of Honor recipients, out of which, 63 are currently alive.



