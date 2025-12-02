Shai Stern, Elishah Herman, and Michelle Miklosey Announce the Launch of Gotavi - A Modern Platform Built to Help Founders Launch and Run Their Businesses with Clarity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Serial entrepreneur Shai Stern, together with co-founders Elishah Herman and Michelle Miklosey, today announced the launch of Gotavi, a modern business orchestration platform that simplifies how entrepreneurs start and run their companies by unifying essential workflows into one system.

Starting a business typically requires navigating separate vendors for formation, compliance, insurance, and customer engagement. As the business grows, that vendor list expands even further. Gotavi brings these foundational steps into one platform, giving founders a clearer path from idea to operation - and a structure that supports them as they scale.

"Founders deserve a single place where they can set up their business the right way and continue running it with confidence," said Shai Stern, Co-Founder of Gotavi. "Starting and managing a company shouldn't require juggling five or six disconnected tools. Gotavi brings the essentials together so entrepreneurs can focus on their work, not administrative chaos."

A Unified Platform From Day One Through Growth

Gotavi provides a centralized hub where entrepreneurs can both establish their businesses and manage key operational workflows in one place. The platform combines:

Formation and compliance tools to legally establish and maintain a business

Embedded business insurance to protect the business from day one

The AI Interactor, a customer-facing assistant founders can deploy to answer questions, book appointments, support sales, and more

Together, these capabilities offer founders a simple, organized path to launch - while giving them the operational foundation to continue running their business long after formation.

Built for Advisors as Well as Founders

Gotavi also supports attorneys, CPAs, and paralegals through an emerging admin flow that will allow them to manage formations and filings on behalf of clients, invite those clients into the platform for additional products, and set up internal hierarchies to streamline the oversight of multiple client accounts.

"Our goal is to make the earliest steps of entrepreneurship feel achievable and organized - and to give both founders and advisors a platform that grows with them," said Michelle Miklosey, Co-Founder of Gotavi.

Building Toward a Complete Orchestration Layer

While Gotavi's initial focus is on the essential steps of launching and operating a business, the platform will expand to include integrated payments, payroll, background checks, and answer engine optimization (AEO) tools. These additions will strengthen Gotavi as the orchestration layer founders can rely on at every stage.

"Phase one gives entrepreneurs a confident start," said Elishah Herman, Technical Co-Founder. "What comes next will help them manage and scale with the same level of clarity."

A Team Built for Operational Excellence

Stern previously co-founded and scaled industry-shaping companies including Vintage Filings, Vcorp Services, Vcheck Global, and CheckAlt, serving tens of thousands of clients across financial, legal, and professional-services sectors.

Herman, formerly with HSBC, has led global technology and infrastructure teams with deep expertise in secure, scalable systems.

Miklosey spent 13 years working alongside Stern across Vcorp, Vcheck, and CheckAlt, where she built and managed large-scale operational and customer success frameworks used by thousands of businesses nationwide.

About Gotavi

Gotavi is a modern business orchestration platform that helps entrepreneurs and advisors launch and run companies with clarity. By unifying formation, compliance, business insurance, and customer-facing AI automation into a single platform, Gotavi simplifies the essential steps of starting a business and supports the ongoing operations that follow. With an expanding roadmap that includes AEO, payments, background checks, and payroll, Gotavi is building the operating layer modern businesses need from day one through growth.

