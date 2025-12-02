Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group: Taoxichuan Taoran Craft Market: A Cultural Fair Showcasing Jingdezhen's Original Creativity

JINGDEZHEN, China, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 28 to 30, 2025, the 13th Taoran Craft Market took place at the Weimin Porcelain Factory Block of Taoxichuan in Jingdezhen, featuring more than 400 original craft stalls and a diverse program of public cultural activities. Organized by Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group, the event has become one of Taoxichuan's signature cultural platforms, offering both visual enjoyment and hands-on participation as an entry point for visitors to experience Jingdezhen's cultural ecology. It showcased the city's handcrafted traditions, youthful creativity, and contemporary cultural lifestyle through an engaging and accessible format.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This edition of Taoran Craft Market followed a structure characterized by cross-disciplinary content, multiple venues, and nighttime cultural programming. Activities spanned more than ten categories, including the main craft market, art experiences, environmental performances, concerts, walking programs, and nighttime shows, forming a continuous three-day cultural experience. Spread across several blocks in the district, these programs encouraged free movement and spontaneous participation, presenting the vitality of contemporary Jingdezhen in a relaxed, open, and diverse atmosphere.

Taoran Craft Market was first launched on November 8, 2022. It has steadily built public recognition and cultural influence. Over the years, it evolved from a single creative gathering into one of the city's recurring cultural landmarks. It has become a platform where young designers, independent brands, makers, and cultural organizations from across the country can showcase their work, connect directly with audiences, and engage with Jingdezhen's ceramic heritage and contemporary creative practices.

With Taoxichuan's international influence continuing to grow, the Taoran Craft Market has become one of Jingdezhen's signature cultural venues. For visitors from around the world, it offers a place to encounter original works and observe contemporary creative energy. The market also fosters ongoing connections between culture, creativity, design, and urban space, forming an essential part of Taoxichuan's work in cultural renewal and community development.

Source: Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group

Contact person: Mr. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558