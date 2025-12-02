Tiger Infrastructure Partners Completes Transformational Growth Capital Investment in Raptor Waste Solutions, an Integrated Waste Logistics Platform in the Greater Kansas City Area

NEW YORK and GRANDVIEW, Mo., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners today announced a transformational growth capital investment in Raptor Waste Solutions, an integrated waste logistics infrastructure platform in the Greater Kansas City area. Raptor is led by founders Shawn Polowniak and Kit Starr, and currently operates two transfer stations and a hauler operation. Alongside Tiger Infrastructure, Shawn and Kit will retain a significant equity stake in the company.

Shawn and Kit created Raptor to provide a more modern and efficient solution for the waste industry. Raptor has a patented, state-of-the-art transfer station design, which creates a better experience for customers and the communities they serve. Raptor's differentiated operations allow for a highly efficient, integrated waste management solution in a growing market in need of comprehensive residential, commercial, industrial and construction waste services.

Emil W. Henry, Jr., Tiger Infrastructure Founder, CEO & CIO, stated, "Shawn and Kit's vision to bring innovative solutions to a critical infrastructure industry aligns with our DNA as a first mover in growth infrastructure. We have been impressed by Raptor and the success they've had in delivering best-in-class services, reducing truck turnaround times and driving significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for customers."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tiger Infrastructure in our next phase of growth," said Shawn Polowniak, CEO of Raptor. "We believe our culture - centered around our unwavering commitment to speed, efficiency, reliability and safety - alongside Tiger Infrastructure's focus on growth are the pillars to success. This partnership is about fueling our growth engine and delivering for our employees, customers and community. Our team is incredibly excited for our next chapter ahead."

Tiger Infrastructure's investment will enable Raptor to accelerate growth by building new Raptor transfer stations, expanding hauling operations, investing in human capital and upgrading technology to enhance operations in its core and adjacent markets.

Kit Starr, COO of Raptor, said, "Our success to date has been made possible by the dedication of the entire team at Raptor, and we look forward to working with Tiger Infrastructure to execute the many growth initiatives we have in front of us."

"Raptor delivers an essential service through its strategically located network of assets that are underpinned by significant barriers to entry and a differentiated value proposition. We believe the company is well-positioned to capture outsized growth from rising waste volumes and long-term industry tailwinds as landfill capacity declines and disposal shifts away from population centers," said Joe Clemente, Managing Director at Tiger Infrastructure.

Kingston Capital Management also participated in the investment round and Josh Packwood, President of Kingston, will join the Board.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor and Raymond James served as financial advisor to Tiger Infrastructure. Polsinelli Law Firm served as legal advisor to Raptor.

About Raptor Waste Solutions

Headquartered in Grandview, Missouri, Raptor is an integrated waste management platform serving residential, commercial, industrial and construction waste customers in the Kansas City metroplex. The company operates two transfer stations and a hauling business, focusing on efficiently transporting waste from its point of origin to landfills for disposal. Leveraging innovative transfer station designs, Raptor delivers significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for customers. Its assets include Raptor Transfer, the flagship facility in south Kansas City; Northland, a strategically located site in north Kansas City positioned for future expansion; and My Dumpster Guy, a well-established hauling platform operating in both Kansas City and Florida. Raptor's patented truck-to-trailer process removes negatives like odors, blowing trash, wastewater run-off and rodent problems commonly associated with waste transfer stations. Founded by entrepreneurs committed to modernizing waste infrastructure, caring for the communities they serve, and creating value for stakeholders, Raptor is building a scalable platform to meet growing demands for sustainable waste solutions. Visit https://www.raptortransfer.com/ for more information.

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger Infrastructure's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger Infrastructure believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger Infrastructure maintains offices in New York and London.

About Kingston Capital Management

Kingston is a private investment firm focused on originating and investing equity in infrastructure assets, projects, and operating platforms. The firm provides flexible capital solutions to help founders, operators, and strategic partners scale high-quality infrastructure businesses. Kingston invests primarily across the renewables and power, transportation, social and environmental, digital, and energy infrastructure sectors in the United States and Europe.

