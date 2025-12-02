Anzeige
02.12.2025
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + SEC Chairman Paul Atkins to Deliver Keynote on Capital Markets at NYSE

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 2nd

  • Stocks opened Tuesday in positive territory after Monday's fractional losses, following their strongest holiday-shortened week since May.
  • Risk-off sentiment persists amid a crypto slump, sticky inflation concerns, lofty valuations, and questions around AI-driven returns.
  • SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will ring the Opening Bell and later deliver a keynote at the NYSE, addressing IPO markets, disclosure modernization, and the evolution of U.S. capital markets.
  • Chair Atkins' remarks and the Opening Bell ceremony will be streamed on the NYSE TV App starting at 9 AM ET.

Opening Bell
The Honorable Paul S. Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will ring The Opening Bell

Closing Bell
United Way kicks off this year's season of giving

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836488/NYSE_Market_Update_12_2.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sec-chairman-paul-atkins-to-deliver-keynote-on-capital-markets-at-nyse-302630493.html

