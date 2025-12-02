VS Brands Launches 13-Site Digital Media Network

Thirteen online publications debut across key industry categories.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Digital Media Holding Company VS Brands has officially launched its media network of thirteen online publications, forming a multi-industry website network focused on original editorial content, interviews, industry analysis, and niche-topic coverage. The network spans business, entertainment, wellness, food, technology, spirituality, finance, fashion, and lifestyle.

Full List of Websites

V SHADES Sunglasses • VShades.com - V SHADES Sunglasses offers premium sunglasses alongside fashion news, style content, and coverage of eyewear culture.

Entertainment Interviews • EntertainmentInterviews.com - Features conversations with entertainment professionals along with movie reviews, recaps, and coverage of entertainment news.

VS News Network • VSNewsNetwork.com - A global news platform reporting on company announcements, business updates, leadership changes, and industry developments across multiple sectors.

Business Watch Global • BusinessWatchGlobal.com - Provides corporate business news and editorial content centered around workplace culture, leadership roles, and the internal structure of corporate organizations.

Wellness Interviews • WellnessInterviews.com - Features interviews and articles on holistic living, wellness journeys, and conversations with individuals working in lifestyle, health, and personal growth fields.

V Social Media Hollywood • VSocialMediaHollywood.com - Focused on social media culture, online creators, digital entertainment communities, and influencer-driven content.

Where and What to Eat • WhereAndWhatToEat.com - A food-focused publication offering recommendations, dining insights, culinary stories, recipes, food-industry news, and breakdowns of cuisines by culture.

Tech Info Scene • TechInfoScene.com - Covers technology updates, product launches, corporate tech news, and developments shaping the technology landscape.

Fashion Beauty Scene • FashionBeautyScene.com - Provides industry insights, fashion and beauty news, beauty tips, and coverage of evolving style and beauty trends.

Third Eye Interviews • ThirdEyeInterviews.com - Focused on interviews and editorial content exploring spirituality, religion, metaphysics, esoteric topics, and related subject areas.

Finance Interviews • FinanceInterviews.com - Offers interviews and informational articles that help readers understand financial topics and industry perspectives.

Life Should Feel Like Yoga • LifeShouldFeelLikeYoga.com - A yoga-focused publication providing in-depth editorial content on the yoga world, including practices, the culture of yoga, informational articles for yogis, and broad explorations of the yoga landscape.

California News Today • CaliforniaNewsToday.com - A regional publication covering events, culture, updates, and community developments across California.

VS Brands produces well-researched editorial content across its network, supported by interviews, news coverage, merchandise sales, and a suite of media services including its flagship News Syndication offering, which distributes client-provided press releases as news stories across multiple publications within 48 hours.

About the Company

Founded in 2014 with the launch of V SHADES and V Social Media of Hollywood, VS Brands has grown into a digital media holding company overseeing a network of online publications across business, entertainment, wellness, technology, spirituality, fashion, finance, food, learning, and lifestyle. The company produces in-depth editorial content, industry interviews, and news coverage and also offers branded merchandise and media services.

Vincent Smith

Owner

vincent@vsnewsnetwork.com

