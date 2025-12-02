American College of Education Joins National Association of Hispanic Nurses as Corporate Member

The college continues to advance access to healthcare education by supporting Hispanic nurses nationwide.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / American College of Education (ACE) is proud to announce its new status as a Corporate Member of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN), underscoring ACE's ongoing commitment to empowering nurses and advancing equitable healthcare education across the nation.

As a Corporate Member, ACE will support NAHN's year-round initiatives and advocacy efforts. The college will also offer NAHN members a 3% tuition reduction on its affordable, flexible and high-quality academic programs - including its RN to BSN, MSN and Ed.D. in Nursing Education degrees. The goal of the partnership is to increase accessibility to education that can enable Hispanic nurses to pursue more career and leadership opportunities.

"We are thrilled to join NAHN as a Corporate Member," said Karilyn Van Oosten, senior manager of strategic partnerships in healthcare at ACE. "Our mission aligns closely with NAHN's dedication to empowering Hispanic nurses and improving health outcomes in Hispanic communities. We look forward to supporting their impactful work and contributing to meaningful change in healthcare education and workforce development."

ACE's generous transfer credit policies, asynchronous coursework structure and low-cost tuition help remove barriers to continuing education for working professionals, allowing busy nurses to pursue advanced degrees while balancing personal and professional responsibilities. By aligning its program outcomes with workforce needs and partnering with organizations like NAHN, ACE is helping to build a more diverse, skilled and inclusive healthcare workforce.

"We are excited to provide our nurses the opportunity to pursue affordable, advanced nursing education through our partnership with ACE," said Dr. Veronica Vital, president of NAHN. "The accessibility of ACE's programs will help more Hispanic nurses achieve advanced practice and leadership positions, which in turn will increase the quality of healthcare in Hispanic communities."

About American College of Education?

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.?

About the National Association of Hispanic Nurses

Since 1975, NAHN has been the nation's leading professional society for Latino nurses. With a growing membership of more than 45 local chapters, NAHN represents the voices of over 320,000 Latino nurses throughout the United States. NAHN is devoted to promoting safe, quality health care delivery to Latino communities and recognizing excellence among Latino nurses. To learn more, visit http://www.nahnnet.org .

