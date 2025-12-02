Firebirds Renews With ArrowStream to Fuel Smarter Growth and Strengthen Supply Chain

Partnership Aims to Modernize and Simplify Operations for Expanding American Restaurant and Steakhouse Concept

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence and AI-driven optimization, today announced the renewal of its long-term partnership with Firebirds Wood Fired Grill ("Firebirds"), the award-winning, polished-casual American restaurant and steakhouse.

As Firebirds continues to expand its national footprint and refine its premium dining experience, ArrowStream will provide the brand access to advanced data analytics, automation, and real-time visibility to power smarter, faster, and more strategic supply chain management.

"ArrowStream has become an essential extension of our team," said Steve Crouch, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Product Integrity at Firebirds. "Their solutions make our supply chain operations smarter and more efficient. We're excited to continue growing with an innovative partner that's helping us better anticipate challenges, optimize spend, and protect our guest experience every day."

ArrowStream gives Firebirds centralized visibility into inventory, pricing, and supplier performance across its nearly 70 U.S. locations. The platform's suite of tools, including the Inventory Dashboard, Spend Reporting, and Predictive Modeling, empowers Firebirds to monitor and manage every data point in real time, ensuring stability, consistency, and cost control across its complex network of partners and distributors.

"Firebirds exemplifies what it means to be a modern restaurant brand," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "They are bold, data-driven, and proactive about the future. We're honored to continue our partnership and to provide the technology and insights that help their team operate with greater precision, resilience, and foresight. Together, we're redefining what connected supply chain management can look like in foodservice."

ArrowStream's intelligent platform unites restaurant chains, distributors, and manufacturers in a single, collaborative ecosystem that turns data into actionable insight. As the foodservice landscape grows increasingly complex, ArrowStream continues to deliver the innovation, connectivity, and confidence that modern brands need to stay ahead. Industry leaders such as Whataburger, Black Rock Coffee, and Brinker International, among others, trust ArrowStream to modernize their supply chains and empower their teams with smarter, data-driven decisions.

