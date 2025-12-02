ECGI Holdings, Inc.: ECGI Discusses Advancing Mortgage AI and Tokenization Strategy as RezyFi Definitive Agreement Nears Completion in Shareholder Letter

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. ( OTC: ECGI ), a diversified public company advancing its FinTech strategy, today released a shareholder letter from President Jamie Steigerwald.

To Everyone Who Shares ECGI's Vision for the Future,

Over the past several weeks, we have continued to build on the strategy outlined in our November 11 letter , which centered on the planned acquisition of RezyFi Inc. and the development of our mortgage AI and tokenization initiatives. I want to provide an update on our progress as we close out the year.

We intend to execute the RezyFi definitive agreement before the end of the year. RezyFi will serve as the operating foundation for our technology roadmap, enabling us to test, refine, and deploy AI systems and tokenization infrastructure within an active lending environment. This structure is intentional and designed to give ECGI the highest level of control as we move from planning into execution.

Our work on the tokenization framework has advanced meaningfully. Over the past several weeks, we have met with several potential platform providers and anticipate selecting our preferred partners in the coming weeks. Industry leaders continue to highlight the scale of the opportunity ahead. In a recent article in The Economist , Larry Fink and Rob Goldstein of BlackRock described tokenization as a foundational shift in how financial markets will operate in the years ahead. Their perspective reinforces the long-term importance of the work we are doing now.

Industry fundamentals also remain constructive. The Mortgage Bankers Association recently projected that single-family mortgage originations will increase eight percent to an estimated $2.2 trillion in 2026 . We view this as a timely backdrop for integrating AI-driven underwriting workflows and preparing for tokenized mortgage products.

Team building is underway as well. Mandeep Singh Lev has begun recruiting engineering and data personnel to support model development, infrastructure design, and the initial integration points that will connect our technology stack to RezyFi. These early hires are foundational to the long-term capabilities we plan to build.

We are moving with focus, discipline, and a clear sense of purpose. Each step we are taking serves the broader plan we have shared with shareholders: pairing strong operating assets with forward-looking technology that positions ECGI for long-term growth in the fintech sector.

Thank you for your continued support and engagement. I look forward to updating you as we advance our work in AI, RWA tokenization, and the RezyFi acquisition.

Cheers,

Jamie Steigerwald

President, ECGI Holdings, Inc.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. ( OTC:ECGI ) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I; TCA Venture Group; AuraChat.ai, an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy, a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm, an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery, a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com

