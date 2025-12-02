Alchip Technologies Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies reported that third quarter profits held steady on a quarter-by-quarter basis despite a decline quarterly revenue.

Third quarter 2025 net income of $44.3 million is 3.1% over 2025 second quarter net income of $42.9 million. Pre-tax profit for the third quarter of 2025 registered $53.1 million is up 2.2% from 2025 second quarter pre-tax profit of $52 million. Third quarter 2025 gross profit of $61.7 million is up slightly from 2025 second quarter gross profit of $61.6 million.

Third quarter 2025 revenue declined to $223 million, from second quarter 2025 revenue of $297.4 million.

Chairman, President and CEO Johnny Shen reported that the third quarter 2025 gross margin improved to 28% from a second quarter 2025 gross margin of 21% as NRE contributed a higher percentage of sales, between 30% and 40% of sales. Third quarter 2025 NRE trended upward due to a strong inflow of design milestones.

Advanced technology 3nm/2nm designs accounted for 19% of third quarter 2025 revenue, while 5nm/7nm designs accounted for 70%. Designs at 12nm and larger geometries accounted for the remaining 11% of third quarter 2025 revenue. High-performance computing applications accounted for 79% of third quarter 2025 revenue.

Geographically, Alchip reported that North America accounted for 74% of third quarter 2025 revenue, with Japan accounting for 17%, with Asia Pacific and the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 9%.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with Global Depository Receipts trading on the Luxembourg Exchange.

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management- Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com